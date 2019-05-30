Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC quashes clean chit given to ex-BBMP chief by IAS officer

If petitioner submitted such representation, consider the same in accordance with law, the court said.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed the clean chit given to senior IAS officer M Lakshminarayana by another senior IAS officer Mahendra Jain in relation to alleged illegalities in granting trade license to an eatery when he was the Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar quashed the clean chit given to Lakshminarayana by the then Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Mahendra Jain. The court passed the order while allowing partly the public interest litigation filed by a city-based foundation in 2016 questioning the order dated September 29, 2016 passed by Mahendra Jain.

Accusing Lakshminarayana of misusing power in granting the trade licence to an eatery in residential area of Koramangala in 2014, the foundation submitted the representation seeking sanction to prosecute him. While quashing the clean chit on the legal ground, the court clarified that Jain’s finding that he had no power to give sanction is sustained. The court, however, gave liberty to the foundation to submit representation to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms seeking sanction to prosecute Lakshminarayana.

If petitioner submitted such representation, consider the same in accordance with law, the court said. The court observed that the Additional Chief Secretary Jain had come to the conclusion that he had no power to grant sanction to prosecute the IAS officer as the DPAR of the state government is the competent authority to recommend the Union government to grant sanction for prosecution.

But Jain had given finding that acts of Lakshminarayana in making favour to the eatery to get trade license could be a mere lack of administrative prudence. Therefore, Jain had no power to consider the allegations against Lakshminarayana and also give clean chit on the merits of the allegations, when he had no power to give sanction to prosecute, the court added.

