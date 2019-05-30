Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court pulls up BBMP for using private land

Justice G Narendar pulled up BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, who was present in the court, for using the private land without following the proper procedure.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for allegedly using Khoday’s land for the eight lane corridor project from Okalipuram to Sangolli Rayanna Circle near Kempegowda bus stand, without following the acquisition process.

Justice G Narendar pulled up BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, who was present in the court, for using the private land without following the proper procedure.The court, however, observed that the work may continue as the project has reached an advanced stage but it added that BBMP must compensate the owners of the private land. The petitioner, Khoday, moved the court for using the land to the extent of 298 sqm without acquiring it.

