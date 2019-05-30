Home Cities Bengaluru

KSR station gets 24x7 emergency medical centre

Over a year after the previous 24x7 emergency medical centre run at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station shut shop, the much needed amenity was relaunched on Thursday. 

Published: 30th May 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Train Services

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over a year after the previous 24x7 emergency medical centre run at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station shut shop, the much-needed amenity was relaunched on Thursday. 

General Manager of South Western Railway A K Singh declared open the centre set up by Manipal Hospitals as part of its CSR initiative. Yeshwantpur, Cantonment and Bangarpet are also set to have such centres shortly.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Ashok Kumar Verma, said that the centre could prove crucial in saving lives by providing immediate aid during the golden hour in the aftermath of any health emergency for passengers.

It is also equipped with an ambulance to transport those requiring specialised or intensive treatment to nearby hospitals. The centre will function at the concourse area in the same space where the previous one was run by Narayana Health Centre from June 2011 till May 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSR station bengaluru Indian Railways southern railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp