KSR station gets 24x7 emergency medical centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over a year after the previous 24x7 emergency medical centre run at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station shut shop, the much-needed amenity was relaunched on Thursday.



General Manager of South Western Railway A K Singh declared open the centre set up by Manipal Hospitals as part of its CSR initiative. Yeshwantpur, Cantonment and Bangarpet are also set to have such centres shortly.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Ashok Kumar Verma, said that the centre could prove crucial in saving lives by providing immediate aid during the golden hour in the aftermath of any health emergency for passengers.

It is also equipped with an ambulance to transport those requiring specialised or intensive treatment to nearby hospitals. The centre will function at the concourse area in the same space where the previous one was run by Narayana Health Centre from June 2011 till May 2018.