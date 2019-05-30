Marathon meets yoga, heritage in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the regular humdrum routine in the city, it gets tougher for citizens to stay fit. To shun the monotone and bring some healthy changes, Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation (NNCF) is introducing Yogi. Run, a fitness programme, to Bengalureans.The programme is offering an experience that encompasses heritage, culture, sports, yoga, running and nature trail, under one initiative.

The introductory event of the programme – Yogi. Run @ Nandi Hills marathon– will be held at Nandi Hills on June 9. NNCF is partnering with Karnataka State Tourism Department, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts) in this mission. Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, said: “The concept will help us in promoting our heritage sites, pristine biosphere and unexplored nature trails. The department is keen to explore new avenues in promoting state’s heritage tourism and we see this as an opportunity to gain a foothold in wellness tourism.”

The foundation plans to take Yogi.Run to at least three historical destinations in the state, and subsequently to more destinations across the country. Murali H R, NNCF CEO, said: “Yogi.Run aims to inspire and invigorate individuals by including yoga, running and exploring heritage sites into their fitness regime, so as to enable them to connect their soul with the sacred offerings nature has to provide.”

The event will be restricted to 1000 participants based on first-cum-first-served basis. Runners can participate in 5K, 10K or 21K (half marathon).The entry fee for individuals participating in 5K, 10K and 21K will be `499, `599 and `699, respectively, and children aged below 18 years will be charged `299 for all categories.