Minor fire breaks out at food outlet in KIA airport, none hurt   

 A fire broke out in a food and beverage outlet in the terminal of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) creating panic among passengers in the early hours of Wednesday.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

The minor fire broke out in the Burrito Boys outlet around 6am. Police are yet to ascertain the reason | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fire broke out in a food and beverage outlet in the terminal of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) creating panic among passengers in the early hours of Wednesday. However, there were no casualties reported. According to officials, the fire broke out in the Burrito Boys outlet around 6am and fire tenders stationed at KIA were rushed to the spot to douse the fire before it spread to the other outlets.

Shockingly, fire and emergency officials said that they were not alerted about the fire and added that it was doused by the maintenance staff of KIA itself. Police are yet to start investigating what caused the fire. A police officer said, “We got in touch with the outlet management. They said they will contact the insurance company and then file a complaint with us. We are waiting for their official complaint to begin the investigation.” 

The BIAL spokesperson said, “Trained personnel on the scene, using fire-fighting equipment, extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident and it had no impact on airport operations. An in-depth fire-safety audit is being carried out. The affected area has been cordoned off and is temporarily closed.”

