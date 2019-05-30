Home Cities Bengaluru

Multiple sclerosis treatment now cheaper, thanks to new therapies

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once considered prohibitively expensive, treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), have become affordable over the past few years and doctors are now asking patients to come forward and receive treatment, instead of choosing to live with the disorder.  A common neurological disorder, MS is detected more in persons between 20 and 40 years old. While most patients, post diagnosis, back away from treatment because of the expenses involved. 

But in recent times, there are several new therapies which have come up, to make the treatment cost effective and efficient. “MS is a chronic central nervous system disease, which affects the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Symptoms, like numbness or weakness in one or more limbs, typically occur on one side of your body. Symptoms also include loss of vision, fatigue, slurred speech, shock like sensation during neck movement and many more,” said Dr Rajesh B Iyer, Consultant Neurologist and Epileptologist, Vikram Hospital.

Talking about the new treatments, Dr. PR Krishnan, Consultant Neurologist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “New immunomodulator based therapies have come up. The patient can now take medicines orally. Earlier there were only injections given to the patients on a frequent basis which were very expensive, but now there are medicines like periflunomide and bimethylflumorate which can be taken once a day and it is easier for them.” 

Dr Anuradha HK, Consultant in Neurosurgery at Aster CMI Hospital also seconded Dr Krishnan’s view. “These medicines can be a boon to the patient, it costs half of what earlier medications cost and it also helps improve the patient’s condition and protect them from relapses. Earlier, many would stop the medication midway due to the costs of the injections.By taking affordable medicines they can get better. The earlier they come forward, the better the treatment. A patient should also take the treatment positively and not feel dejected."

Watch out for these symptoms

  • Trouble while walking
  • Feeling tired all the time
  • Muscle weakness or spasms
  • Blurred or double vision
  • Numbness and tingling
  • Sexual problems
  • Poor bowel control
  • Pain in body parts
  • Depression
  • Problems in remembering
