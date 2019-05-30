Pigeon cage not delivered in a day, man assaults 3, sets house on fire

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man assaulted a shopkeeper, his mother and brother and also set a house on fire in the melee, all over delay in delivery of a pigeon cage. The accused is Mubarak and the victims are Suhail (20), his mother Moushina (43) and brother Chand Pasha. Moushina, a resident of Arekere in JP Nagar, owns two residential buildings in Yarab Nagar. On May 26, Moushina came to Yarab Nagar to meet her sister Chotima. Meanwhile, Suhail left his aunt’s house to meet his friends downstairs.

Police said Suhail was talking to his friends outside one Hameeda’s house when Mubarak approached him to make a pigeon cage. Suhail told him that he could make the cage in two to three days but Mubarak insisted that he construct it in a day’s time. When Suhail refused, a miffed Mubarak started an argument. This was followed by Mubarak assaulting Suhail, police said.

When Suhail’s mother reached the spot, she asked Mubarak why he was beating her son. Mubarak asked her to keep away as this did not concern her. When Moushina tried to stop Mubarak, he slapped her, threw her down on the road and started assaulting her, a police official said. Mubarak then brought a bottle filled with petrol and poured it on the door of Hameeda’s house and set it on fire.

Meanwhile, Moushina’s elder brother Chand Pasha reached the spot and started dousing the fire. On seeing this, Mubarak took a PVC water pipe that was on the road and started hitting Pasha with it. He also attacked Moushina with the pipe, injuring her in the process. At this point, Moushina warned Mubarak that she would file a police complaint. Mubarak told her that he would kill all her family members if she approached the police.

Mubarak then went on to hit himself on the head with the pipe and threatened to file a police complaint against Moushina and Suhail, police said. An investigating officer from Banashankari police station said Pasha and Moushina went to a hospital for treatment and then filed a complaint against Mubarak. “We are conducting an inquiry to find out what exactly happened and necessary action will be taken,” he said.