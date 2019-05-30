Home Cities Bengaluru

Planetarium marks 100 yrs of light-bend experiment

Exactly a hundred years ago, a group of astronomers led by Arthur Eddington conducted an observation during the solar eclipse, taking photographs of stars near the sun.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exactly a hundred years ago, a group of astronomers led by Arthur Eddington conducted an observation during the solar eclipse, taking photographs of stars near the sun. Months later, the same photographs were taken again and it showed that the stars appeared to be in a different position the second time.

This landmark discovery verified the prediction of Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity that gravity bends light. The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium arranged a special public talk on Wednesday, on the occasion of 100 years of the ‘Light Bending experiment’ which was conducted on May 29, 1919.

P Ajith, associate professor, International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), addressed a crowd of students and science enthusiasts to mark the centenary of the discovery. “Einstein’s theory of general relativity predicted that gravity curves space and time. As a result, if the sun is between an observer and a star, the sun’s gravity would bend the light, and the position of the star would appear different to the observer. It was Eddington’s observation exactly 100 years ago with his team of astronomers in Africa and Brazil, that provided the first strong evidence for this theory and opened up a whole new field of astronomy called gravitational lensing,” explained Ajith.

There were several consequences and discoveries that came as a result of Eddington’s experiment.
“Gravitational lensing (distribution of matter such as a cluster of galaxies between a distant light source and an observer, that is capable of bending the light from the source as the light travels towards the observer) observations in the last few decades have enabled astronomers to detect planets outside our solar system.

They helped astronomers detect the presence of dark matter and understand the shape of galaxies and clusters,” said Ajith, adding, “It turns out that gravity not only bends light, but gravitational waves too. In 2015, gravitational waves which are elusive ripples in spacetime predicted by Einstein, were detected by LIGO ( Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) and the discovery won the Nobel prize. This opened up a new branch of astronomy using gravitational wave observations.”Ajith said owing to Eddington’s first observation a hundred years ago, astronomers today are on the verge of detecting gravitational lensing of gravitational waves too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp