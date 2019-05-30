‘Planned tree planting must to avoid damage’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Authorities must select tree species as per the road width, choosing saplings suited to flourish at the location, according to experts. The stormy weather witnessed in the city during the past few days unleashed trauma not just on residents but also dozens of huge trees lining the roads. Heavy rains and high-speed gale saw even healthy trees snap and come down crashing.

Tree experts point out that mere planting of saplings is not sufficient, and that authorities must select tree species as per the location. Urban planting is a science, said retired forest officer Seturam Neginhal, who was responsible for the city’s greening during the 1980s.“Authorities plant by choice and availability, rather than what suits the area,” Neginhal said. “For big roads, rain trees must be planted. These resist the wind and give shade while their roots have the space to expand.

Medium-sized roads should have trees such as Champak (Sampige), Indian Beech tree (Honge), and Badminton ball tree (African locust) as they do not grow very large but are deep-rooted,” he added, recalling how when he planned about 1.5 million trees between 1980 and 1987, they had a 100 percent survival rate. “These days, authorities fail to remove the cement and stone slabs in the area where they plant the tree, thereby weakening it. They must have determination and sincerity to decide and plan which tree species they intend to plant where,” he emphasised.

Around 100 trees came crashing down past week, damaging even electric poles, compound walls and vehicles, and causing injuries to passersby.According to tree doctor Vijay Nishanth, choosing of species must not result in homogeneity as it is necessary to maintain biodiversity. “Road cutting, cementing and choking by footpath and drains has caused our trees to weaken, making them prone to get further damaged due to rain and wind,” Nishanth said.

“When BBMP or any other department goes about planting saplings, they must ensure the roads with 100-200 ft width have trees with roots that can spread, such as rain tree, Copperpod, Gulmohar and Ficus species,” Nishanth explained, adding that roads which are around 60 ft wide can have Neem, Jamun, Parijata, Tabebuiaa and Honge, while apartment complexes and smaller lanes can have Amla, Pomegranate, Guava and Henna trees.

Experts also point out that in order to ensure a diverse ecosystem, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike must conduct a tree census to take stock of the trees, so that they can plan on what to bring in while planting saplings in the future.“At present, roots are cut to make space for storm water drains, roads and footpath slabs, which weakens even large trees, causing them to fall when they face strong wind,” Nishanth added. “When these trees were planted 40-50 years ago, we did not see them snapping, as there were only open drains and not much cementing on our roads. At present, there are no tree roots for rain water to drain into,” he added.