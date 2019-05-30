Home Cities Bengaluru

Stick to your lane! Traffic cops plan 3 dedicated tracks

Life in the fast lane could be dangerous, literally.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Recent accidents on Bellary Road have brought the issue of road safety into sharp focus | Express

By  H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life in the fast lane could be dangerous, literally. The city traffic police are all out to teach lane courtesy to road-hogs. They are planning three dedicated lanes for two-wheelers/autorickshaws, goods vehicles/buses, and cars on Bellary Road and have resolved to stringently enforce lane discipline to prevent more accidents on this road. This move follows rampant violation of speed limits and drivers’ inability in sticking to lanes. 

The violations have caused major accidents, the most recent one on Sunday night which killed a family of five on the spot, including a 14-year-old. A senior traffic police official said that while this week they will inspect the road to conduct a study on how the plan can be implemented, the plan itself will be implemented with strict enforcement within a fortnight.

Harishekaran P, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told TNIE that the study of the road and its lanes would involve taking a decision on whether each lane division should be installed with a median or barricades to restrict vehicles to their respective lanes.

Harishekaran said, “We want to make the KIA Road an accident-free road. We have noticed accidents in the past. To put a stop to it, we will first enforce a separate lane for slow-moving vehicles and a separate one for fast-moving vehicles, like cars, jeeps and SUVs.”The police have observed that most of the accidents that have taken place on this road have occurred due to slow-moving vehicles. 

‘Lack of lane discipline among motorists a concern’

The police have observed that most of the accidents that have taken place on this road have occurred due to slow-moving vehicles like autorickshaws and goods-carrying vehicles and buses moving to the extreme right lane where fast-moving vehicles (with speed limit of 80 km/hour) are supposed to move. This forces the fast-moving vehicles like cars and SUVs to drive in a zig-zag manner.

“There is absolutely no lane discipline among the motorists. So, we will bring in this discipline, and even enforce it, on motorists plying on KIA Road from next week,” Harishekaran said. Harishekaran said they also plan to study whether the central median on Bellary Road needs to be modified and consult experts to decide whether its height needs to be increased to prevent vehicles from jumping it and colliding with vehicles in the opposite direction. He says they cannot rule out infrastructure problem, so he wants to make a visit and analyse the reasons for the accidents.

