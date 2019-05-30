To quit or not to quit your corporate job for a startup

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Startups are intense. Working towards a vision, building a team, planning strategy and sales and then top it with several other tasks like fundraising, PR, business accounting, tax filing etc; all this experience can be overwhelming. At least initially. No wonder a lot of startup mentors typically advise entrepreneurs to quit their corporate job and start working on their venture full-time.

But not all startups typically require you to work full-time from Day 1, and what we all must understand is that everyone’s personal and family’s financial condition would be very different. Not everyone can afford to quit a job right away. Some of us may have dependents or may have a sickness in the family or some responsibilities. Then how can one potentially just quit his/her job and start working on an idea full-time? Also what if you quit your full-time job and then discover few months later that the startup isn’t working?

Well here’s the good news! While you certainly have to do a lot of above-mentioned tasks, they need not be done together. So they won’t be overwhelming for you from Day 1. Most of the startups these days are app-based startups. And if yours happens to be one of them, then you cannot certainly take any of the above steps before your app is ready and you have initial feedback from a few consumers. Then why quit a job for that?

Why not build an app alongside work (at home time of course!)? Also do check your employment policy so you don’t end up violating certain terms and conditions.Once launched, then go with digital marketing to build some traction and generate feedback (for both B2B and B2C these days you can target clients/ customers on social media sites like Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and others). And then once you have a good feedback, you can thn quit your job and work on your startup full-time for fundraising (or other steps).

You may in fact even hire a Chief of Staff to directly overlook operations and ensure smooth work while you are getting your paycheck. This way you can minimise the risk while also being able to build a team.

Since you would have your salary at the end of the day, you can use that to finance the staff salaries and business initiatives.I hope this resolves the long running question – Whether to quit or not to quit your job for a startup!For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@tbsplanet.com Rajeev Tamhankar is founder, TBS Planet Comics, ex-IITR, Flipkart, Xiaomi.