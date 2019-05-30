Home Cities Bengaluru

Underage smoking on rise in Bengaluru

Children between 15 and 18 yrs visit deaddiction centres; docs see at least 5 cases a month

Published: 30th May 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Smoking, Cigarette, Smoke ban

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad & Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Did you know that in India tobacco is used in one or the other form by 27.4 crore population, and over 10 lakh deaths occur annually due to tobacco consumption? You may also be shocked to know that Karnataka has over 1.5 crore tobacco users. With World Tobacco Day falling on May 31 this year, there is still a need to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco, say city doctors. According to them, there has been an increase in the number of children between the age group of 15 and 18 visiting the deaddiction centres.

“Once addicted, the number of cigarettes smoked per day goes up to 5-20 on an average,” says Dr Sachin Kumar, a senior pulmonologist at Sakra World Hospital. While it first starts with health issues such as constant cough, wheezing and recurrent chest infections, in the long term smoking may lead to chronic bronchitis and increased risk of lung, stomach, bladder and pancreatic malignancy.

“Easy availability, lack of fear factor, genetic background and less attention from parents lead to rise in smoking cases among children,” adds Dr Kumar. Doctors say that they have been seeing at least five cases a month now, while a year ago, that number would be just three. “It is easy to get addicted but difficult to come out of it,” says Dr Sandeep, pulmonologist at BGS Gleneagles Global hospital.

“It is difficult to prevent access to cigarettes, so parents need to be careful, and schools and teachers should also make an effort to ensure that the children don’t start smoking,” says Dr Shalini Joshi, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital.

Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003
Section 4 prohibits smoking in a public place
Section 5 prohibits advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products
Section 6 states prohibition of sale of cigarette or tobacco products below the age of 18 years 
Section 7 restricts trade and commerce and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Smoking World Tobacco Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp