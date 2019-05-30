Underage smoking on rise in Bengaluru

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did you know that in India tobacco is used in one or the other form by 27.4 crore population, and over 10 lakh deaths occur annually due to tobacco consumption? You may also be shocked to know that Karnataka has over 1.5 crore tobacco users. With World Tobacco Day falling on May 31 this year, there is still a need to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco, say city doctors. According to them, there has been an increase in the number of children between the age group of 15 and 18 visiting the deaddiction centres.

“Once addicted, the number of cigarettes smoked per day goes up to 5-20 on an average,” says Dr Sachin Kumar, a senior pulmonologist at Sakra World Hospital. While it first starts with health issues such as constant cough, wheezing and recurrent chest infections, in the long term smoking may lead to chronic bronchitis and increased risk of lung, stomach, bladder and pancreatic malignancy.

“Easy availability, lack of fear factor, genetic background and less attention from parents lead to rise in smoking cases among children,” adds Dr Kumar. Doctors say that they have been seeing at least five cases a month now, while a year ago, that number would be just three. “It is easy to get addicted but difficult to come out of it,” says Dr Sandeep, pulmonologist at BGS Gleneagles Global hospital.

“It is difficult to prevent access to cigarettes, so parents need to be careful, and schools and teachers should also make an effort to ensure that the children don’t start smoking,” says Dr Shalini Joshi, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital.

Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003

Section 4 prohibits smoking in a public place

Section 5 prohibits advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products

Section 6 states prohibition of sale of cigarette or tobacco products below the age of 18 years

Section 7 restricts trade and commerce and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products.