Bengaluru: Auto driver hacked to death inside his vehicle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was found murdered inside his vehicle at KG Halli on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Stephan Raj, a resident of Lingarajapuram. He was booked under the history-sheeter list after his alleged involvement in multiple murder cases. Raj hails from Tamil Nadu and was living with his wife and children in Bengaluru.

Police personnel said that the incident took place late at night when Raj was asleep in his autorickshaw.

The assailants brutally attacked him with lethal weapons. The incident came to light when a passerby found Raj lying in a pool of blood the next morning. Following this, he alerted the KG Halli police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Raj had gone to his native as his children had summer vacation. He returned on Tuesday evening and started work. The motive behind the attack is yet to be known.

Old rivalry is suspected to be one of the reasons, police said.