Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Auto driver hacked to death inside his vehicle

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was found murdered inside his vehicle at KG Halli on Wednesday night.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was found murdered inside his vehicle at KG Halli on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Stephan Raj, a resident of Lingarajapuram. He was booked under the history-sheeter list after his alleged involvement in multiple murder cases. Raj hails from Tamil Nadu and was living with his wife and children in Bengaluru.

Police personnel said that the incident took place late at night when Raj was asleep in his autorickshaw.  
The assailants brutally attacked him with lethal weapons. The incident came to light when a passerby found Raj lying in a pool of blood the next morning. Following this, he alerted the KG Halli police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Raj had gone to his native as his children had summer vacation. He returned on Tuesday evening and started work. The motive behind the attack is yet to be known.
Old rivalry is suspected to be one of the reasons, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru murder crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp