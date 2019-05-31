Bengaluru: Doubling of railway line commissioned

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the symbolic running of two trains on two railway tracks, 18-km of doubling line between Tumukuru and Gubbi, which falls under the Bangalore Railway Division, was commissioned on Wednesday.

This will pave way for faster running of trains between Bengaluru and Hubballi when the entire stretch is doubled. According to Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, K C Swami, “This is the second part of the 96-km doubling project between Tumukuru and Arasikere. The first doubling stretch of 36km was commissioned between Arasikere and Karadi on November 29, 2018. We expect the entire doubling on the line to be ready within two years,” he said.

Asked if it will have any immediate impact, Swami said, “Though one stretch is doubled, line blocks will be effected along other portions to complete the project. The real impact on trains can be seen only when an entire line gets ready.”

Now, doubling is ready between Tumukuru and Hubbali but not between Bengaluru and Tumukuru.