Bengaluru: Man attacked for refusing to give Rs 40L to FB friend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: We all have heard stories of women being cheated by Facebook friends. In certain cases, they even lose money. But, here is a story of a realtor who befriended a woman on Facebook and started sharing his personal details, exchanging photos and videos and meeting her often. He slowly fell into the woman’s honey trap. The woman kept his nudes and blackmailed him to pay her Rs 40 lakh. When the realtor refused, the woman along with her family members attacked him with a cricket bat and punched him.

Shankar R, 47, a resident of Srinagar on Tuesday filed a complaint with Hanumanthanagar police against his Facebook friend Dakshayini, 47, her mother Nagarathna, family members Kiran and Babu for brutally attacking him on May 14.

According to Shankar, he befriended Dakshayini on Facebook five months ago. They started chatting regularly and became close within two weeks. The duo exchanged mobile numbers and started talking over the phone. Shankar met Dhakshayini a few times. Dhakshayini allegedly started asking money from Shankar for her children’s education. Shankar ended up paying her up to Rs 7 lakh in the last few months.

Dhakshayini had collected Shankar’s nudes of when they spent private time. Some nudes were also sent by Shankar himself. After learning that Shankar is financially well settled, Dhakshayini hatched a plan to blackmail and extort money from him. So, since last month she started blackmailing Shankar to pay her Rs 40 lakh. She threatened him saying that she has his nudes and will upload the same on Facebook.

Shankar and Dhakshayini had an argument over the same issue many times. Shankar refused to pay her any money and asked her to return his Rs 7 lakh that he had already given. After learning that Shankar is not going to pay her money, Dhakshayini along with her mother Nagarathna, and relatives intercepted Shankar when he was driving near PES College in Hanumanthanagar and got into an argument.



They assaulted Shankar. The victim sustained severe injuries and was rescued by local people. He went to a private hospital and got treated for his injuries.

Shankar was not sure about filing a complaint in fear of social stigma. But, as Dhakshayini continued to blackmail him, he filed a complaint, an investigating officer said. We have taken up the case against all four and are investigating, a police officer added.