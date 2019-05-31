Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two realtors abduct cabbie in road rage incident, held

The victim is Lakshman, a native of Andhra Pradesh, and the accused are Chetan alias Chaitanya, and his friend Govind, both of whom are realtors.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old cab driver was abducted by two men after a road rage incident at Puttenahalli in JP Nagar on Tuesday night. Police arrested the accused and handed them over to judicial custody.

In his police complaint, Lakshman said he was driving to Kottanuru Dinne when a car in front of him suddenly applied brakes and he crashed into it. The driver of the car, Chetan, got down and started abusing Lakshman. He then asked the cab driver to cough up Rs 28,000 for the damage to his car.

Lakshman called the owner of his cab, who told Chetan that he would settle the amount through insurance but Chetan insisted that he be paid in cash. When Lakshman told Chetan that he had no cash, he started assaulting the cabbie. Govind drove away with the cab and Chetan forced Lakshman to sit in his car.

Chetan took Lakshman to his house in JP Nagar 7th Phase and locked him in a room for a day without any water or food, police said.

Lakshman managed to call the police, who traced him and turned up at the spot. On seeing the police personnel, the accused tried to flee but were nabbed.

