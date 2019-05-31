BMTC bus fatally knocks down biker

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was killed on the spot when a BMTC bus hit his two-wheeler on the busy Sirsi Circle Flyover here on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Manohar, a resident of Shantinagar, was working in a juice shop and was on his way to work when the accident occurred at 11.30 am. According to the police, the bus hit Manohar’s bike from behind while trying to overtake.

The driver and the conductor abandoned the bus in the middle of the road and fled from the scene soon after the accident. Traffic was also affected for a while.

Passersby alerted the Chickpet traffic police who towed both the vehicles. Manohar, a native of Chitradurga, was working as cab driver before joining the juice shop. Manohar’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the bus driver, police said.

