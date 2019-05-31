Home Cities Bengaluru

Bomb scare at Bengaluru's KSR railway station

A railway employee found a suspicious metal object resembling a hand grenade near the railway track.

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

BENGALURU: Tension gripped those visiting KSR Station on Friday morning when an employee found a suspicious metal object resembling a hand grenade near the railway track. Senior railway officials along with city police rushed to the spot and bomb disposal squad recovered the object shaped like a grenade.   

Alok Mohan, ADGP Railways said that "The alert came at 8.30 am after a metal object was found on the track. The Sanghamitra Express was about to leave the station when the railway employee found the object. It looks like an explosive object but experts have to confirm it. The train has CCTV cameras but they are not working. So a special team has been formed to look into the case and the city police have also joined the investigation."

CCTV footage at the station was recovered and all platforms were examined for as part of security measures, Mohan said.

A statement from the Railways said, "Railway Security Control reported at 8.45 hrs that at KSR Bengaluru station a hand grenade was found near trolley path on PF no 1. Railway Protection Force immediately swung into action. Area was cordoned off . Divisional Security Commissioner led the team of Railway Security force to thourougly search the entire premises including trains. Train movement except of PF no. 1 and 2 was normal. Granade handed over to Bomb Disposal Squad at 9.55 hrs. After through checking, trains on platform no.1 and 2 also were dealt . Normal operations restored fully. Railway workforce has been put on alert. Intensive checks at entrance , platforms , train coaches and at parcel office are being conducted."

