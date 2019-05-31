Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB mulls hike in water tariff

The hike in power tariff will deal a financial blow to BWSSB, which already pays a whopping monthly power bill of ` 48 crore to different electricity utilities in the state.

BENGALURU: The hike in power tariff will deal a financial blow to BWSSB, which already pays a whopping monthly power bill of Rs 48 crore to different electricity utilities in the state.

Nearly 43.5% of its average monthly revenue of Rs 110 crore goes towards energy utilisation since water is pumped from 100km to the city from the T K Halli reservoir in Mandya.BWSSB Chairperson Tushar Girinath said, “There will be some impact on us. However, we had already planned on hiking water bills across the city. The proposal placed before our Board on Wednesday was not accepted and the members sought explanation on numerous aspects. We will incorporate them and place a revised proposal in mid-June.” Girinath did not give details on hike they have proposed in their plan. “The exact fare hike is still being worked out.”

After the proposal gets cleared by the Board, it needs to get the state government’s nod. A senior official said Rs 42 crore is paid for pumping water from Cauvery river to Bengaluru while an additional Rs 6 crore is incurred in distributing water in the city. The bills are paid to both Chamundeswari Electricity Supply Company Ltd as T K Halli falls under its limits and BESCOM.

