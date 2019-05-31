RITES submits inception report on capacity augmentation at Hebbal Jn

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: A report regarding the master plan on the capacity at Hebbal junction in the light of numerous civic bodies carrying out work there has been submitted by consultancy firm Rail Infrastructure Technical Engineering Services (RITES) to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The state had tasked BMRCL with preparing the report by integrating it along with its proposed Metro Rail project between KR Puram and Kempegowda International Airport.

RITES handed over its report on ‘Airport Metro rail project-Study of capacity augmentation of Hebbal Junction at Bengaluru’ to BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth on May 25. A source said: “The horizon year for the study is 2051. RITES was tasked with working on the report on May 2 during a meeting with BMRCL top officials. The final report has a five-month deadline (October 2).” The need for the report stems from the fact that apart from BMRCL’s airport link, four other projects will be carried out at this junction. The BDA is constructing an additional segment of flyover from NH-44 towards Mekhri Circle, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd plans to construct the elevated corridor linking NH-44 flyover towards Mekhri Circle.

The BBMP will be creating an underpass below existing flyover along the Outer Ring Road and Railways wants to augment existing railway track for suburban lines.

Among other aspects, the inception report details the background, study area and data collection methodology to be considered for the final report. “Subways, skywalks, covered walkways to reduce passenger travel time and pedestrian load on the roads is being emphasised,” the report states.