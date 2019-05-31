Road rage: Cabbie attacks bizman with jack after he refuses to jump red light

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old businessman was brutally attacked by a cab driver in a road rage incident on Tuesday morning in Electronics City police station limits. The victim had stopped his bike at the Konena Agrahara traffic signal, and the car which was behind him honked repeatedly asking him to move despite the signal being red. The driver also hit the bike a couple of times. When the victim questioned the driver, he ended up assaulting him with a jack.

The victim is identified as Muniraju R, a resident of Hebbagodi, who runs a chicken stall near his house.

Around 10 am, Muniraju was on his way to Old Airport Road, when he stopped at the Konena Agrahara traffic signal owing to the traffic lights being red. A car which was behind his bike repeatedly honked at Muniraju, after which he moved ahead slightly.

However, the car driver continued to honk. When Muniraju did not move the second time, the car hit his bike from behind. “When the car hit my bike, but I thought it was not intentional and remained quiet. Then he honked again and hit my bike a second time. So, I turned back and questioned him why he was hitting my bike and honking when the signal was red. I also asked him how could I move the bike as vehicles from the other side of the signal were still moving.”



The driver, who was in his early 30s, started abusing Muniraju filthily. When questioned, he got down from his car, took a jack and hit Muniraju’s face, abdomen and back. Muniraju sustained severe injuries and was bleeding profusely He said, “Several people gathered at the spot, but since most of them were also cab drivers, they supported the attacker.”

Meanwhile, the traffic police reached the spot and took a photo of the cab driver. They then asked him to come to the Electronic City police station. However, while on their way to the station, the cab driver managed to slip past the police and sped away.

An investigating officer from the Electronics City police station said, “We have taken up a case against the driver. Muniraju has given us the car registration number, so we are making efforts to trace him.”