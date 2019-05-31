Home Cities Bengaluru

SPV to implement Rs 22K cr suburban rail project soon

It will begin works related to the suburban system before another Detailed Project Report gets readied.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the fate of the suburban rail network hangs in balance — being tossed around between the Centre and the State — the proposed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to implement the Rs 22,242-crore project is closer to reality. It will begin works related to the suburban system before another Detailed Project Report gets readied.

K-RIDE (Karnataka Infrastructure Development Enterprise), a joint venture between the Centre and the State, had been tasked with setting up  B-RIDE.“The Railway Board has sent a letter saying its nod was not required to set up SPV while the state has got permission for it from both its law and finance departments. We are expecting a formal letter from the government shortly. When this comes through, B-RIDE can come into being through a formal process at the Registrar of Companies with an initial investment of Rs 2 crore,” said a highly placed source.

Asked about the relevance of such a body in face of the suburban project report itself not yet ready, a top source said five major projects totalling Rs 1,745 crore which have already been sanctioned for the project in January 2018 will be taken up by the SPV. “Urban Development Department is set to introduce an amendment so that the Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions of South Western Railway, can take up five projects already sanctioned,” he said.

Among the works that are already sanctioned are the Rs 424 crore project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur which comprises doubling, electric traction and automatic signalling;  21.7 km line (Chord Line) between Yesvantpur-Lottegahalli-Hebbal-Banaswadi-Baiyappanahalli-Channsandra at a cost of Rs 170 crore; automatic signalling between Baiyappanahalli-Yesvantpur-Tumukuru, Bengaluru-Mandya and Yesvantpur and Yelahanka for Rs  205 crore, conversion of 15 DEMU rakes to MEMU ones at Rs 56 crore and procurement of 11 MEMU rakes at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

At a high-level meet held at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD,  Mahendra Jain has sent a note on the suburban project to the Chief Secretary which would be sent to the Deputy CM for this approval.  Jain said, “It is our response to certain queries sent by the Railways.”

Project shelved, but RITES yet to be paid Rs 10 crore

The PMO recently decided to drop the suburban rail project submitted by Rail Infrastructure Technical and Engineering Services, a consultancy firm falling under  Railways and call for a fresh DPR to be readied. RITES is yet to be paid ` 10 cr due to it for the report preparation.

A source said, “RITES was to be paid 70% of its report cost when it submitted its report last year and the remainder when it submitted its report this year.” Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, KC Swami said, “We are in the process of paying the sum and will do it very shortly.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special Purpose Vehicle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp