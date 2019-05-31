Home Cities Bengaluru

Take action against illegal hawkers at Majestic underpass: HC

The petition was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar.

Published: 31st May 2019

Hawkers sell their goods under Majestic underpass in Bengaluru on Thursday| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swiftly acting on a PIL that alleged that hawkers are illegally occupying the underpass connecting Majestic bus stand with the railway station, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner to depute an official to check if the allegations are true and take action accordingly.

The petition was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar. The PIL was filed by Ravikumara Kanchanahalli, a social activist. The division bench also ordered a notice to the Secretaries of Urban Development Department, Home Department, BBMP Commissioner, City Police Commissioner and inspectors of Upparpet and Cottonpet police stations. The court gave them four weeks’ time to file their objections before adjourning the hearing to July 2.

The petitioner stated that the underpass connecting Subhedar Chatram Road and Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, which is used by thousands of people every day, was packed with hawkers selling various goods.

Attaching photographs of the congested underpass as proof, the petitioner stated that the footpath and entrances to the underpass are completely occupied by the hawkers. He also alleged that several commuters, who use the underpass on a regular basis, had filed a complaint with the Upparpet and Cottonpet police but no action has been taken. 

