Home Cities Bengaluru

Another IMA? Kanva Souhardha puts investors in the lurch

Many of them have not been paid interest for the last three months

Published: 01st November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Investors gather outside the Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-Operative Credit Ltd head office in Rajajinagar on Thursday | Shriram B N

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what appears to be another IMA-like multi-crore fraud, Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-Operative Credit Ltd has allegedly cheated its investors of several crores. Following non-payment of interest, at least 30 investors gathered outside its head office on West of Chord Road in Rajajinagar on Thursday and also lodged a police complaint.

Kanva Group runs businesses like Kanva Developers, Kanva Fashion Ltd, Kanva Tours and Travels and Kanva Star Resort. It allegedly stopped paying principal amount and the interest for the last three months and this resulted in depositors venting their ire on the firm staff.

Around 30 investors came to the firm on Thursday to check the status of payment but were reportedly told by the firm staffers to come back next month for the payment. A heated argument ensued, after which staffers locked down the office by noon. Later, the investors filed a complaint with Basaveshwara Nagar police.

Vicky, who invested Rs 18 lakh as fixed deposit with the firm, said he had invested in 2016 at an interest rate of 12.6 per cent. “I have not been paid the interest for the last three months. I have been checking with them but they give lame reasons. I have been asking them to at least return the principal amount but they are not responding positively.”

He added that the firm had various investment schemes. “They offered returns ranging from 12-18 per cent annually under various schemes.”

K N Aprameya, an insurance agent and a resident of Nelamangala, said he had invested Rs 50,000 in 2014 and was supposed to get double the amount (Rs 1 lakh) in five years. “I was supposed to get it this April, but they keep giving excuses. I had an emergency, so I pledged gold ornaments thinking that I can get it back once I get money from Kanva. But now it looks like my money is gone.”

Many have reportedly invested crores in the firm but they are still unaware that they have been cheated. The firm’s Managing Director N Nanjundaiah has allegedly not paid several vendors.

Murthy, a fabric vendor, said, “They owe me Rs 8 lakh. I used to supply fabric for Kanva Fashions Ltd but they held my payments since the beginning. Last month, the garment factory in Koratagere, Tumakuru, was shut down. I heard that he has not even paid his employees the PF. There are at least 30 other vendors who are waiting for their payments.”

The investors are hoping that the government intervenes and returns their money by selling off hundreds of acres of land belonging to Nanjundaiah and the firm in Tumakuru, Nelamangala, Mandya and other places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp