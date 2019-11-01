Only eastern entry to RV Road Metro

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North West entry of Rashtriya Vidyalaya Metro station, which is on the Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli line, will be closed from Saturday for platform integration works for Phase-II. Commuters need to use only the eastern entry. Work is on to integrate the platform of this station, which presently figures on the North-South line, with the new platform of the station on the RV Road-Bommasandra Metro Line (Yellow Line) of Phase-II. “The integration of the platforms of the two lines is obligatory to save trees in the Laxman Rao Park,” the release stated.