Home Cities Bengaluru

Take KR Market safety seriously: HC to BBMP

Directing the BBMP to inform it if the city market building is structurally sound, the court asked the civic agency to give an outer limit of the time it would take to rectify the lapses.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Asking the state government to take appropriate action against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) if it fails to accept the findings of the Fire Department in relation to KR Market, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a series of directions to the civic body to take up safety measures.

Directing the BBMP to inform it if the city market building is structurally sound, the court asked the civic agency to give an outer limit of the time it would take to rectify the lapses.

“We hope BBMP takes the lapses seriously as over 1,200 shops, including 503 in the upper basement, are located in KR Market,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar.

The court also directed the Joint Commissioner (West Division) to file an affidavit by December 10 on the objections raised by the Fire Department. The affidavit should contain details such as whether any plan was approved for the market, and if yes, a copy of the plan should be submitted to the court.

The JC was also directed to specify whether there are squatters, or if anyone is using open spaces of the complex and the action taken against them, if any.

In addition, the JC should also inform the court whether the shops were allotted through lease and whether these were subleased.

According to the directives of the court, the BBMP should not allot shops without permission of the court, till further orders. If BBMP fails to submit the affidavit by December 10, action for contempt of court will be initiated, the court said, adjourning the hearing to December 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp