Being socially adept

Good morning, Bangalore!

Who would think that a trip to the energetic and eclectic city of arc lights and fast cars would turn out to be a lotus eater’s paradise type holiday for me? Ensconced in a chilled out space with a bevy of family and friends, eating out, partying and intimate evenings with a cup of cold coffee and Netflix, I’m in a happy place. But, all good things must come to an end, and I’m preparing to get back to my life in Bangalore next week with a wee bit of trepidation.

Penaz Masani with Zubin Songadwala

It is quite ironical because when friends and family from Mumbai visit me in Bangalore, they are always blown away by the weather and the green cover. Yes! Even a diehard big city slicker is bamboozled by our chaotic traffic, but in general Bangalore scores brownie points that make me beam with pride. Yet, when I come back to Mumbai, my old home town, I am always marvelling at the effort made to improve the infrastructure of this burgeoning city and the adaptiveness and industriousness of its people.

Even the local veggie vendor who comes to the door (everything comes to the door, including a fine bottle of wine or a single malt), will coax me to buy new potatoes (navva batata) and fresh leek, and helpfully offer me a leek and potato soup recipe to boot! The local bread and egg vendor will exhort the virtues of ‘gluten phree’ bread.

I love that! And my fellow Bangoloreans, I have tasted the best version of masala dosas in amchi Mumbai! Mutton, chicken and egg dosas joggle for place with the ‘three cheese’ or butter dosas. And all the traditionalists who are turning your noses up while reading this… if you don’t change, innovate and adapt, you become fossilised.

I met the wonder boy restaurateur and a friend, Riyaaz Amlani, for a quick breakfast at his eclectic restaurant, Carter Road Social. Breakfast is big in Mumbai, and people tend to frequent small cafes or their favourite Iranian chai points for a bite before work, and on weekends after a game of soccer or cricket. Riyaaz has cleverly filled that spot where people of all ages can hang out and grab a bite in the mornings or through the day, with great cocktails or beer in the evenings. He runs a string of restaurants that serves every demographic profile or psychographic profile (as he likes to call it). I asked him what the secret sauce of success was, and he smiled and said, “I wish I knew. If you know please tell me.”

A young and dynamic entrepreneur, the affable Riyaaz believes in giving his customers the ‘mind space’ and a choice of how, where and when they would like to dine. Owner of the successful string of ‘Socials’ and ‘Smoke House Delis’ in Bangalore, I asked him if he was planning on opening out the other brands he has under his belt in Bangalore. Well, he doesn’t, for the moment, folks, but we should feel chuffed to hear that he considers namma ooru a chilled-out place, with friendly and accepting people who love their drink!

Dear friend Zubin Songadwala, who has taken over as the Area Manager - West of ITC Hotels, invited us to a supper theatre at their ITC Grand Central.

It was great meeting the glitzy Mumbaikars who were amused by the squeals of delight emitted by me as I saw Zubin and his lovely wife Monisha. The hors d’oeuvres and sushi were to die for, and after discreet murmur into the ear of a waiting staff member by Zubin, a plate laden with my favourite sushi magically appeared in spite of the melee! It’s always great to know the boss! An impeccable evening and I’m looking forward to more before my return.

Next week, same place, same time… Adios.