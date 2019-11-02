Home Cities Bengaluru

Century Club case: Official seeks inquiry

In the order passed recently, the District Registrar has said an inquiry is needed into the loss of Rs 1.01 crore suffered by the club. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The District Registrar of Societies, Bengaluru Urban, has come to the conclusion that there is a need to inquire into alleged irregularities in the Century Club under Section 25(1) of the Karnataka Societies Registration Act. At the same time, he has also extended the stay granted for the cancellation of the membership of S P Rakshith and A D Arjun, former office bearers of the club. The cancellation of membership of the duo was stayed by the District Registrar on May 9, 2019.

In the order passed recently, the District Registrar has said an inquiry is needed into the loss of Rs 1.01 crore suffered by the club. In its order on August 6, the High Court had directed the District Registrar to decide whether an inquiry is needed. The court’s directive came after it went through the special audit committee as well as the enquiry reports, and also objections filed by the club. 

Accordingly, the District Registrar heard the arguments of the counsels of Rakshith and others, and the club, before passing the order. The counsel of the club contended that the complaints cannot be maintainable as the complainants are no longer members of the club. 

In counter, the counsels of the complainants contended that their clients are not guilty as per the report of the special audit committee and the report of inquiry dated March 22, 2019, as the reports have pointed out that the office bearers and executive committee members are responsible for the alleged loss.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp