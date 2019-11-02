D-day look

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :Reinventing grandma’s outfit

Every bridal outfit has a story to tell. Most of them are opting for contemporary colours like greys, browns, silver and sophisticated pastels. Brides are experimenting with modern silhouettes and fabrics, including tulle, raw silk, scuba. More than the embroidery, it’s the cut and new-age silhouettes that they focus on. Draped outfits and ruffles are totally in. Some clients reinvent the outfits worn by their mothers or grandmothers into something trendy and refined.

Designer:

Nagashree Gururaj, owner, Pixie Yard Couture Studio

Velvet, anyone?

Intricate hand-carved waist embroideries, gold-toned jaal work are in this season. Floral motifs and pastel tones like baby peach and blush pink are patterns and colours brides are opting for this season. In addition, velvet patches, Moroccan-inspired embroideries which give a shimmery touch to the outfit are also a thing. Pretty designs in organic textiles with the sheen of real zari and 3D florals with geometrical patterns, is making its way to the bridal section.

Designer: Nishit Gupta, director, KALKI Fashion

Colour me happy

Today’s brides go in for bold, sassy and savvy looks, avoiding the traditional lehenga choli. They’re open to trying out new colours, contrasts and cuts. For example, Sonam Kapoor wore a grey and off-white, full-sleeved top, which was paired with a Chevron-striped (V-shaped lines) lehenga and an organza cape. There are brides who also wear dhotis, and some who wear outfits to match their wedding destination. For instance, if the wedding is in Goa, brides opt for baby pink and peach coloured outfits.

Designer: Namrata G, owner, Namrata GB label

Light fabrics

Light fabrics with large bows are trending in the 2019 fashion world. Apt for brunches and cocktail parties, these light weight fabrics give a feeling of luxury. Popular in the west, the delicate fabric has a weightless look, and gives a good finish and a fairytale look. Lace, which adds grace to gowns, is also back. For traditional weddings, ethnic heavy zardosi and silk saree is still widely preferred. Designer: Laxmi Krishna, owner, Laxmi Krishna Label

Detachable sleeves

Among bridal gowns, layered skirts, ruffles, and embellishments have become mainstays for evening wear and the aisle. Capes aren’t groundbreaking in the wedding world, but the new renditions of them this season are innovative and fresh. This year, bridal sleeves are anything but ordinary. Royal weddings are the prime example of traditional bridal sleeves. Sheer sleeves provide the illusion of a long line, while still showing skin. Structural and draped sleeves create an eye-catching sophisticated look. For a wow-factor, opt for 2019’s newest rendition of this trend: detachable sleeves. Don them down the aisle for a more traditional look, and then shed them for dancing. Bows are simply getting bigger. The bigger the bow, the edgier the look.

Designer: Rini Phalgunan, owner, Rini Couture

