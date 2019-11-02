Home Cities Bengaluru

Happiness over a big spread

From live Mongolian counters, grills, chaats, desserts  to a wide range of traditional and continental flavours, The Big Barbeque in Marathahalli has it all

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Imagine an extensive spread of food with varieties from across the globe, The Big Barbeque, Marathahalli, brings this imagination to reality all under one roof. Spread across 10,000 sq feet, the restaurant offers patrons over 150 choices of food from their menu, from live counters which offer a variety of Indian chaats such as Karara Palak Chaat, Dahi Puri, Pani Puri to  live pasta, pizza and Mongolian stir fry and live grills such as octopus stir fry which is customised to one’s taste. The ambience is bustling with upbeat music and shiny interiors with art showcasing cutlery and a play of colours.

We started the buffet with the live grill  on our table where we were served a variety of non-vegetarian and vegetarian small bites. We tried the Chicken and Lime-marinated Prawns in the non vegetarian section while the vegetarian section comprised tangy Pineapple and Creamy Paneer accompanied with a range of sauces with like of barbeque and honey lemon which we gently brushed while grilling the food to a fine crisp finish. The starters served alongside were mouth watering with a soft and juicy Mutton Seekh Kebab, a succulent side of Korean Chicken Wings and crispy fried corn kernels.

The starters were packed with flavour and were paired along with fresh mocktails. While I tried Shirley Temple with a hint of ginger, my companion went on try a watermelon-based Vodka Martini which he described as refreshing with a zing.We further moved on the live counters and started off at the chaat section by savouring favourites such as Dahi Papdi Chaat and Raj Kachori packed with tanginess and spice. We then moved to the live pasta counter where I indulged in a serving of Penne Alfredo while my companion went on to savour a serving of Cheese Stuffed Garlic Bread with mushrooms, both dishes where cooked to our liking with a burst of flavours.

We finally came to the end of our live counter visit with the Mongolian Live Grill, which housed a variety of meats and seafood like prawns, chicken sausage, turkey, squid and octopus which can be paired with the goodness of veggies ranging from the basic onions and peppers to mushrooms and jalapenos topped with a sauce of your choice. I tried the Octopus and Prawn Stir Fry with onions and peppers topped with  lemon butter garlic sauce while my companion tried the turkey and sausage mix with onions, mushrooms and olives topped with barbeque sauce. The live counter altogether was flavour trip with an abundance to choose from.

In the main course, we indulged in a serving of Rara Ghost, Chicken Sukka, Mangalorean Crab and Murgh Dum Biryani and in the vegetarian section we had a serving of Dum Aloo Peshwari, Dal Makhani paired with fluffy Butter Garlic Naan. While the whole journey took our palates by storm, dessert was yet to be savoured with Gulab Jamun, Chocolate Pie and paan-flavoured Kulfi lined up. When it comes to the flavour there are no compromises with each section hosting new experiences. The bar also offers a variety of alcoholic beverages and cocktails customed to perfection. A must visit for patrons in the city.
Cost for two: `1500 for two (without alcohol)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp