Happiness over a big spread

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Imagine an extensive spread of food with varieties from across the globe, The Big Barbeque, Marathahalli, brings this imagination to reality all under one roof. Spread across 10,000 sq feet, the restaurant offers patrons over 150 choices of food from their menu, from live counters which offer a variety of Indian chaats such as Karara Palak Chaat, Dahi Puri, Pani Puri to live pasta, pizza and Mongolian stir fry and live grills such as octopus stir fry which is customised to one’s taste. The ambience is bustling with upbeat music and shiny interiors with art showcasing cutlery and a play of colours.

We started the buffet with the live grill on our table where we were served a variety of non-vegetarian and vegetarian small bites. We tried the Chicken and Lime-marinated Prawns in the non vegetarian section while the vegetarian section comprised tangy Pineapple and Creamy Paneer accompanied with a range of sauces with like of barbeque and honey lemon which we gently brushed while grilling the food to a fine crisp finish. The starters served alongside were mouth watering with a soft and juicy Mutton Seekh Kebab, a succulent side of Korean Chicken Wings and crispy fried corn kernels.

The starters were packed with flavour and were paired along with fresh mocktails. While I tried Shirley Temple with a hint of ginger, my companion went on try a watermelon-based Vodka Martini which he described as refreshing with a zing.We further moved on the live counters and started off at the chaat section by savouring favourites such as Dahi Papdi Chaat and Raj Kachori packed with tanginess and spice. We then moved to the live pasta counter where I indulged in a serving of Penne Alfredo while my companion went on to savour a serving of Cheese Stuffed Garlic Bread with mushrooms, both dishes where cooked to our liking with a burst of flavours.

We finally came to the end of our live counter visit with the Mongolian Live Grill, which housed a variety of meats and seafood like prawns, chicken sausage, turkey, squid and octopus which can be paired with the goodness of veggies ranging from the basic onions and peppers to mushrooms and jalapenos topped with a sauce of your choice. I tried the Octopus and Prawn Stir Fry with onions and peppers topped with lemon butter garlic sauce while my companion tried the turkey and sausage mix with onions, mushrooms and olives topped with barbeque sauce. The live counter altogether was flavour trip with an abundance to choose from.

In the main course, we indulged in a serving of Rara Ghost, Chicken Sukka, Mangalorean Crab and Murgh Dum Biryani and in the vegetarian section we had a serving of Dum Aloo Peshwari, Dal Makhani paired with fluffy Butter Garlic Naan. While the whole journey took our palates by storm, dessert was yet to be savoured with Gulab Jamun, Chocolate Pie and paan-flavoured Kulfi lined up. When it comes to the flavour there are no compromises with each section hosting new experiences. The bar also offers a variety of alcoholic beverages and cocktails customed to perfection. A must visit for patrons in the city.

Cost for two: `1500 for two (without alcohol)