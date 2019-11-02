Home Cities Bengaluru

Have a ‘fishy’ affair with seafood nights

When not in Goa, the search for good-quality fish items is a tough task.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By  Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When not in Goa, the search for good-quality fish items is a tough task. And for this reason, when Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, started their seafood nights every Wednesday, I had to listen to the voice inside me to go try out the menu. Maybe the craving for Goan fish curry will die down, who knows?

Amidst a few people present at the restaurant, my companions and I chose a table big enough to accommodate the variety of dishes that we spotted at the buffet counter. The spread was differentiated in sections like Thai and Indian, along with a live grill station that showcased fishes like sardine, mackerel, lady finger, rohu, pink perch and more.

We started our meal with Mangalore Fish Curry along with a small portion of Chicken Biryani and some salads. As weird as the combination sounds like, it did not taste bad at all, as the spicy and tangy flavour of the curry merged well with the latter. Also, eating the soft, well-cooked fish and chicken pieces together brought in the best of both worlds to the palate!Among appetizers, poached fish, salami with bread, prawns and squids are also available, which are good choices to munch on.  

We moved on to the live grill station, where we took one fish each, which were grilled and ready with a dash of lemon in a few minutes. But unfortunately, I cannot use the term ‘grilled to perfection’, as some parts of rohu and mackerel seemed to be raw and had a distinct smell, which was quite a turn off. It could also be due to lack of fresh catches that day. Bad luck, in that case.

It was time to try out the Thai dishes like Seafood Stew, Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce along with Schezwan noodles. This was comfort food, and my taste buds were quite satisfied with the course. The Singapore Chilli crab was, well, not spicy at all, but had good amount of soft meat to indulge in.
Also, do not miss out on the wide spread of delicious desserts available at the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp