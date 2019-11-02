Karnataka HC strikes down govt’s nomination to BESCOM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that the appointment made to the board of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) during the coalition government in July 2019, was illegal, the Karnataka High Court quashed an order passed by the coalition government nominating B K Udayakumar as the member of the BESCOM board. Allowing a petition filed by G Ashok Kumar, managing director of Karnataka Vidyuth Karkane (KaViKa), Justice G Narendar said that the nomination was illegal as it was not supported with valid reasons.

Kumar moved the court, aggrieved by the nomination of Udayakumar to BESCOM, by transferring him from the said post to KaViKa, through an order dated July 22, 2019.“The nomination does not even contain a proposal for the removal of the petitioner from the post of director of BESCOM board. In the absence of a proposal for removal of the same by the authority, the appointment of Udayakumar in no manner curtails the rights of Ashok Kumar to continue in BESCOM.

Therefore, the order of nomination by the CM is to be held as illegal as the same is not supported by any valid reasons,” the court said. The court also noted that it has perused the file pertaining to the proposal forwarded by the KPTCL to the Chief Minister for orders.