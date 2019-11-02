Home Cities Bengaluru

Marriage cards go digital

A new mobile app ‘Marrize’ helps hosts and guests co-ordinate better with a few swipes and clicks

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:41 AM

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Are you celebrating a marriage in the family soon and having a hard time figuring out how to send the wedding invitation to relatives who live in far-off places? Yes, we have WhatsApp through which we can send the card electronically, but wouldn’t it be better if there is a single solution using which you can send the card online, co-ordinate the travel requirements of guests, get alerts when they arrive, and other features? Marrize is the answer.

Using Marrize app, one can create a digital invitation, collect guest details, share real-time updates with guests, and more! There are two options to login – as a host and as a guest. A host would have options such as creating a digital invitation, sharing with guests, uploading photos and videos, sending notifications, getting travel details of the guests, receiving ‘digital shagun’ through the app, etc. 

The guest can enter the unique code sent which will enable him/her to access all the information shared by the host. “In case a guest wants to gift an amount (digital shagun), it can be done on our app via Google Pay or Paytm,” shares Marrize founder Pratap Jain.

The host can also know about guests who are coming from outstation and will send reminders, so appropriate pickup can be arranged. As a guest, one can check the list of marriages to be attended in the near future, get reminders, see photos and videos uploaded by the host, get bride and groom details, share travel details for pick up by the guest, and send ‘digital shagun’.

