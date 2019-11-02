Of the women, by the women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Raintree women’s cultural festival is a unique two-day festival that focuses on empowering women and includes talks, music, dance and theatre performances, art, workshops, stand-up comedy, short films, open mic, activities for children, books, stalls and more.It is a platform for arts. It has facilitated art shows, readings, plays, discussions, concerts and other events. Cross-cultural and inter-disciplinary exchanges here are a sparkling composite of artistic expression and inspiration.​

It is a space for writers, performers, artists and philosophers to share their thoughts, articulate their ideas and interact with each other and their audiences.

The highlights of the programme are:

*Vilasini Natyam performance by: Dr Anupama Kylash

*Kinetographie: dance performance led by Madhu Nataraj.

*Metronome Station: a new sound by the brand new, all-women band with Manasi Prasad, vocalist with Siri Narayan, rapper, Shalini Mohan, bass guitarist and vocalist, Padma Priya, keyboardist and Sumana Chandrashekar, ghatam player and vocalist, Priya Andrew, drummer.

*Stri Shakti & Bhakti–special feature by Chandanabala Kalyan.

*Driving with Selvi: Canadian documentary on South India’s first woman taxi driver.

*Science Cafe: Dr Shannon Olsson, Chemical Ecologist, NCBS and Dr Srikala Raghavan, inStem.

*Up close & personal with Volga, pioneering feminist writer.

The event will be held at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur till November 3 from 10 am to 8 pm.