Home Cities Bengaluru

Probe ordered into huge misuse of waste management funds in BBMP  

On the directives of CM BS Yediyurappa, the Urban Development Department issued an order recently appointing GVK Rao to look into four major issues.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a solid waste management site used for representational purposes.

Image of a solid waste management site used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nudged by allegations of misappropriation to the tune of hundreds of crores in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the name of solid waste management, the State Government has appointed a former IAS officer to conduct a comprehensive probe. A report is expected to be submitted in two months.

On the directives of CM B S Yediyurappa, the Urban Development Department issued an order recently appointing G V K Rao to look into four major issues. The first is regarding irregularities in spending Rs 1,067 crore per year for solid waste management (SWM).

Another allegation is that Rs 410 crore was spent on setting up seven scientific solid waste processing units, most of which have become defunct now. Thirdly, hundreds of crores were spent on procuring solid waste disposal vehicles like mechanical sweepers and compactors. Also, huge amounts were spent on procuring international standard liners for quarries in Bagalur, Mitaganahalli and Bellalli. 

In the order, the Urban Development Department has referred to a contract for Rs 55.27 crore was given to Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd in 2017 for solid waste in BBMP limits. This included installation of 200 Underground Dustbins (UDs) and procurement of eight trucks with cranes to collect the waste from UDs, transportation of waste to processing units and maintenance of UDs for 60 months with required staffers. 
However, it is alleged that there was large-scale irregularities in the works. It is said that not even 10% of the Underground Dustbins were installed.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waste management BBMP
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp