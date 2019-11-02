This loco pilot celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava with passengers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Chamundi Express chugged off from Platform 6 of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station at 6.15pm on Friday, it was decked with red and yellow Kannada flags, ribbons, flowers and plantain stems. Before its departure, a puja was performed at the platform and sweets were distributed.

For the last 15 years, loco pilot D Ravi has been celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava and Ayudha Puja with passengers by decorating whichever train he is on duty. He has help from a group of train enthusiasts and four railway staffers. When train 16216 reached Mysuru at 9pm, a cake was cut at the platform to cheers. V Jayanth, one of people who helped decorate the train said, “All credit for sustaining this ritual needs to go to Ravi, who has been steering trains for the last 22 years.”

Ravi, meanwhile, was delighted that he was on duty on Chamundi Express on Rajyotsava. “This is my way of showing my love for Karnataka. The love that Mysureans have for the state is unique,” he said.

When the train returns from Mysuru on Saturday, another cake-cutting event will be held.