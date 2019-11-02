Home Cities Bengaluru

This loco pilot celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava with passengers

Before its departure, a puja was performed at the platform and sweets were distributed.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Loco pilot D Ravi with some passengers of the Chamundi Express

Loco pilot D Ravi with some passengers of the Chamundi Express on Friday

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Chamundi Express chugged off from Platform 6 of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station at 6.15pm on Friday, it was decked with red and yellow Kannada flags, ribbons, flowers and plantain stems. Before its departure, a puja was performed at the platform and sweets were distributed.

For the last 15 years, loco pilot D Ravi has been celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava and Ayudha Puja with passengers by decorating whichever train he is on duty. He has help from a group of train enthusiasts and four railway staffers. When train 16216 reached Mysuru at 9pm, a cake was cut at the platform to cheers. V Jayanth, one of people who helped decorate the train said, “All credit for sustaining this ritual needs to go to Ravi, who has been steering trains for the last 22 years.”

Ravi, meanwhile, was delighted that he was on duty on Chamundi Express on Rajyotsava. “This is my way of showing my love for Karnataka. The love that Mysureans have for the state is unique,” he said. 
When the train returns from Mysuru on Saturday, another cake-cutting event will be held. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp