Top cop’s post: Govt to shortlist names

This will be submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration for the police chief’s post.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By  Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the incumbent Director-General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Neelamani N Raju set to retire on January 31 next year, the State Government will soon prepare a list of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have completed 30 years of service. This will be submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration for the police chief’s post.

Sources said besides the three senior-most officers in the rank of Directors General of Police (DGP), the government will also submit a long list of officers in the rank of Additional Directors General of Police (ADGP) who have completed 30 years of service, enjoy a clean service record and have a “minimum residual service” of six months left. 

In accordance with the Supreme Court ruling of March, the government will send the names of the three senior-most IPS officers in — DGP (Internal Security Division) A M Prasad of 1985 batch, DGP (Criminal Investigation Department) Praveen Sood and DGP (Training) P K Garg of the 1986 batch. 

Besides, the names of ADGPs N S Megharikh (Prisons), R P Sharma (Communication, Logistics & Modernisation), Alok Mohan (Railways) of 1987 batch and T Suneel Kumar (Recruitment), A K Pandey (Law & Order), Sanjay Sahay (Police Computer Wing), P S Sandhu (Commissioner for Traffic & Road Safety) and P Ravindranath (Forest Cell) of the 1989 batch are likely to figure in the state’s list, said the officer.

“All these officers have minimum residual service of six months or more left before their retirement. The government will, however, shortlist their names based on their annual confidential records,” he added.The apex court had asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to send a list of senior-most IPS officers to the UPSC three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent DG&IGP. It had also directed the Commission to consider officers on the basis of their merit. 

The March order was a review of the apex court’s July 2018 order in which it had asked all states and UTs to not appoint pliable officers as acting DGPs and later on regularise their appointment as DGP on the day of their retirement, thereby giving them a two-year tenure past their superannuation.

