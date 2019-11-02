Home Cities Bengaluru

Warp, weft and beyond

Desi handlooms project the diversity and richness of the country’s culture.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Desi handlooms project the diversity and richness of the country’s culture. However, in the recent years the handloom industry and artisans have seen rapid depletion. Which is why, Pavithra Muddaya, founder of Vimor, which gained prominence with the likes of Indira Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi purchasing their sarees, is attempting to bridge the gap between artisans and buyers. On the 45th anniversary of the store, they are organising a five-day event, A Handloom Voyage, an interactive programme that will create awareness on how communities have joined hands in this preservation journey.

Curated walks and interactive sessions with conservationists will project the value of craftsmanship and the relevance of preservation in a technology-driven era. The event will give an insight into the journey of revival, renewal, innovation and empowerment of handloom communities. 

“Empowering weavers has always been our goal. Weavers who have worked with us have grown to become entrepreneurs. These are success stories about the 45 year-old relationship we have had with the handloom industry and the weaver community. The idea is to make conservation of traditional designs as the most effective tool to uplift the industry,” says Muddaya.  

With minimal mentorship and guidance for traditional weavers who are competing with larger industries and modern powerlooms, efforts to fortify handlooms and empower artisans have been falling short. Muddaya points out that the festival is the story of hope. “The more we look at Vimor’s journey, we see the success of our weavers and the communities we have worked with. The only way we have worked is through design and good intentions.

The trigger is the realisation that this is a story about hope,” she says. 
So far, Muddaya has found Bengalureans to be responsive in supporting weavers and textiles. “The road map to empowerment is rooted in our textile culture. We need to join hands to uplift the handloom industry,” she says. 

The five-day programme will include a children’s workshop on the historical evolution of handlooms, textiles and weaving through storytelling. A fashion show will highlight Vimor’s journey through the length and breadth of the country, curated by renowned designer Prasad Bidapa. Curated walks through the exhibition will present the diversity in design and of the communities and individuals who have been involved along the way.

Vimor Turns 45! – A Handloom Voyage’ will be held between November 8 and 12, at Bangalore  International Centre, Domlur

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp