‘We need to develop satellite towns’ 

When it comes to the issues that require immediate attention in Bengaluru, I would like to emphasise on two major issues -- the regulation of traffic, and the need for good roads.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

n Roger Binny Karnataka State Cricket Association president

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to the issues that require immediate attention in Bengaluru, I would like to emphasise on two major issues -- the regulation of traffic, and the need for good roads. The traffic density in the city has increased over the years, with  drivers unable to maintain patience and indulge in reckless driving, which causes accidents. Many of these accidents involve private vehicles like yellow board taxis and auto rickshaws. The drivers do not care for fellow drivers and pedestrians trying to cross the road.

India has the potential to be the greatest nation, which we should strive for. But we need more commitment and dedication from people in order to achieve the goal. We should bury our selfishness and work towards the growth and unity of our country, and be proud of it.

In the coming years, I would like to see a clean and green Bengaluru, with the drains being maintained well, and good footpaths built. The change I would like to see is public participation in keeping the city, including the lakes, clean. The surrounding areas should also be maintained in order to bring up the water level in the city. 

I also feel that Bengaluru needs to develop better infrastructure and maintain the existing ones. It is very congested, as the concentration in and around the city has increased with IT parks coming up around the residential areas. We need to develop satellite towns in order to prevent overcrowding, and enable people to commute easily. IT parks must be located away from residential areas. Commercial establishments should not be allowed to operate in residential areas as they cause a lot of noise pollution. Instead, they must be allotted a dedicated space.

I feel India hasn’t been promoted enough as a tourist destination. We would like more tourists to visit our country and they should be looked after at tourist centres. Basically, public awareness is required and one must emphasise upon civic sense in public. We should focus on wastage of water, because in the next 20 years, we are going to face severe water crisis. 

Solution: To put an end to rash driving, it is necessary to enforce strict rules, with surveillance cameras installed at key locations in order to take note of the violations. Imposing a stringent fine is necessary and we should have a fine system where, if you commit a traffic offence, you lose points on the licence and if a driver commits multiple offences, the licence can be revoked for a period of time.  

