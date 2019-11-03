Home Cities Bengaluru

112 helpline to get 120 more lines 

However, the lines continued to have some issues though calls from BSNL network were going through.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Until Friday, the 112 helpline or the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) had its telephone lines choked as it received over 50,000 calls on an average, per hour, until 6pm. However, the lines continued to have some issues though calls from BSNL network were going through.

ADGP (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) R P Sharma, who is in-charge of the helpline, said, “Those who are unable to reach through telephone can also use other means such as SMS, e-mail, web portal and chat through their app. I appeal to the public to also use these modes to reach out to us.”
As per the meeting conducted with the technical team on Saturday, 120 additional lines will be set up by Monday - 60 for BSNL operators and 60 for private operators. It received 33,000 calls per hour on Friday. As of now, the helpline has only 60 lines to attend to the entire state.

On Thursday, 112, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, had its lines choked due to the unprecedented number of calls. The ERSS, which is already in place in 24 other states, has integrated other emergency numbers including police, fire, ambulance, traffic and disasters. Phase 2 will include 21 other helplines as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp