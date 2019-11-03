Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants vandalise govt school

Break windows, steal CCTV cameras and computer; school frequented by youths who take drugs 
 

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of miscreants has vandalized a government school in Lingarajapuram recently and also stole the CCTV cameras along with a computer and hard disk. The headmistress has filed a complaint in this regard.

According to the teachers, drug addicts have become a menace. The school is still under construction and some youths come there  frequently, take drugs and create a nuisance, according to the construction labourers.  

Banaswadi police who have taken up the case to investigate whether the miscreants came to steal the camera or they had some other motive.

According to the complaint filed by V Varalakshmi, 49, headmistress, Government Kannada Primary and Higher Primary School, some miscreants have broken the glass panes and windows of four classrooms in the ground floor and burst crackers in the classrooms on October 29. 
Varalakshmi told police that teachers had come to work on October 29 and they locked all the classrooms and went home around 11 am. On October 30, around 9am, when she came to school to open the door, she found the windows  broken. When the teachers opened the locks of the classrooms, they found the rooms filled with crackers. The miscreants also had damaged the electric switch board on the premises.
Varalakshmi suspected that miscreants gained entry into the school premises after dark on October 29 and played the mischief. 

A group of volunteers who clean the school learnt about the incident, cleaned up the classrooms.  Till then children were made to stay in the school ground. Varalakshmi brought the incident to the notice of her higher officials in the Education Department and then to the ward corporator. On visiting the school, the corporator advised Varalakshmi to file a complaint.
On Varalakshmi’s request, the corporator has agreed to deploy a security guard at the school 24X7 and also promised to help them in procuring the cameras again. 
Varalakshmi told TNSE, “We had shifted to this new building in July. Earlier the school was run in an old building. The ground floor work is completed and the construction work is on in first floor. Two CCTV cameras were installed and a computer was installed in one of the rooms of the first floor. When we went to check, we found the computer, hard disk and cameras stolen.”

The labourers who stay at the construction site have informed Varalakshmi and other teachers that every evening some youths come to the premises and take drugs and create a nusisance. A couple of times they were chased away by the labourers. On October 29, the labourers had gone to their houses to celebrate Deepavali festival, so there was no one to stop the miscreants. 
An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case of theft under IPC section 379 and mischief causing damage under IPC section 427 and making efforts to nab the miscreants.” “Every day our men on patrolling duty check the school. Whenever we find some youths on the premises, we send them away from there,” the officer added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp