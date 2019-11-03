Home Cities Bengaluru

Two muggers try to snatch phone, arrested

Two muggers thought they could steal a person’s phone and make away with it.

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two muggers thought they could steal a person’s phone and make away with it. However, their plan went awry when the person they targeted was an ex-serviceman, who stopped them with the help of locals and handed them over to the police at Royan Circle on Wednesday.

The ex-serviceman, Dhruv Chandan (39), used to serve in the Air Force. He retired in October and lives in Hyderabad. He had come to the city for an interview. The accused are Mathin Ahmed (20), a resident of Shamanna Garden, and Syed Ayath (20), a resident of Old Guddadhahalli. 

Police said Chandan was walking on the road and speaking on the phone when the bike-borne accused tried to snatch his phone. Chandan chased them and soon the rider lost balance and fell with the bike. The pillion rider, Ayath, tried to run but Chandan caught him. 

A huge crowd gathered and some started assaulting the accused. On realising that the mob would not spare the duo, Chandan asked one of them to call the police. Chamarajpet police reached the spot and detained the duo. They were taken to Victoria hospital for treatment. Police said the duo is involved in other cases too.

