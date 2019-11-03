Home Cities Bengaluru

Video of altercation between BMTC driver, constable goes viral 

However, the driver has tendered a written apology as he had parked the bus on the wrong side of the road. Police also said that there was no assault.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic police constable allegedly assaulted a BMTC bus driver in Marathahalli recently. A police officer attached to Old Airport Road police station said the incident took place two weeks ago but the video of it went viral on Friday. However, the driver has tendered a written apology as he had parked the bus on the wrong side of the road. Police also said that there was no assault.

A police officer said that on the day of the incident, the driver had parked the bus on the wrong side, causing a problem for eight other buses that were heading towards Silk Board from Marathahalli junction. “BMTC drivers often cause traffic jams on busy junctions. They also abuse traffic policemen, who ask them to move the buses. We had deployed four to five policemen to control the situation during peak hours,” he said.

The police officer from Old Airport Road station said, “Police personnel often complain to us about drivers misbehaving with them. The drivers who recorded the video shared only the first half of it with news channels and not the second half where the drivers apologised. So this is a false allegation that the traffic constable assaulted the driver. It was just an argument between two drivers and a police constable.

