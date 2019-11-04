Home Cities Bengaluru

Art in sketch books makes it to wall in city

Children turned a broken down railway wall into a colourful and imaginative wall  

Published: 04th November 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kids painting the wall | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last couple of months, 18 children in Richards Town, including those of pourakarmikas, have spent hours at the railway station, colonial bungalows and church, sketching its elements. On Saturday, their art work made it to the wall of the dilapidated railway wall, which was once a garbage strewn, broken-down structure, bringing it alive simply through colour and imagination.

The initiative was conceived when the Richards Town Residents Association (RTRA), came across the Neighbourhood 360 project by India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), which gave them a grant of `25,000 to go ahead with the project. And when they were in need for some, they turned to a paint company requesting sponsorship.  

Armed with a proactive team and a go-ahead from civic agencies, Anaheeta Pinto, brand content consultant, along with the children took inspiration from colonial buildings as well as from the works of renowned illustrator and Richards Town resident Paul Fernandes.

The children were first introduced to each other at Richards Park where they played a few get-to-know-each-other games. They also met Aditya Fernandes, Project Design Lead at ‘Apaulogy’ – Paul Fernandes’ design studio located in Richards Town – where they were introduced to Paul’s body of work.  Both Paul and Aditya spoke to them about noticing details and sketching what they see. Thereafter, the children began a supervised walk through Richards Town, making five 20-minute stops to observe and sketch.
At the end of part one, sketch books were handed over to Aditya Fernandes. The wall design has at least one sketch from every child’s book. While the outline work was done using a projector last week, the children painted the wall over the weekend.

“It really brings out the diversity of Richards Town, especially since we brought together students from Clarence High School, children from the neighbourhood and even kids of pourakarmikas. There was some initial apprehension among the pourakarmikas about what we would be doing with the children,” she says, adding that later they were “thrilled with their children participating, and they too voluntarily came together to paint a ‘black spot’ further down the children’s wall.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp