Chhau brings together themes, styles from East and West

BENGALURU: A lecture demonstration of Mayurbhanji Chhau style brought in focus two territories – Shiva Tandava, which intended to show the style in context of a traditional theme, and Echo and Narcissus showcased how the style moulds itself to suit a different subject and music, in this case, a Greek myth. The demonstration held over the weekend illustrated the transition from one to the other.

A documentary shot during the Chaitra Parva rituals in Baripada, Odisha, gave an idea of the origin of Chhau. The workshop was conducted by Italy-born Odissi and Chhau dancer Ileana Citaristi at Shoonya - Centre for Arts and Somatic Practices. Citaristi is known for her innovative productions in Odissi and Chhau that blend themes and styles from the West and the East.

“The Mayurbhanji Chhau style of dance attracted me for the modernity and freedom of its technique and conception of body movements. Here, ample scope is given to dynamic opposition as well as synchronisation between the upper torso and the lower part of the body; contractions and expansions, wave and sideways motions of the torso are used with leg movements,” said Citaristi.

Besides the intrinsic dynamic of each movement, the structure on which the Mayurbhanji Chhau style is built is also interesting. It comprises an alphabet of single and combined movements, which can be utilised in various ways.

Ashwaty Venkatesh, a participant, said, “We learnt the use of leg expansions and elevations. Keeping the knee as pivot and the bending of the hip as balancing point, the calves can rotate, stretch, bend, kick, jump in every direction.”