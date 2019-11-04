Home Cities Bengaluru

Cubbon Park Ulisi, say protesting Bengalureans

Raise concerns over depleting green cover; student raps in Kannada to convey message.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy (centre), actress Vasundhara Das (extreme left) and walkers of Cubbon Park stage a protest against the construction of the annexe building of the High Court, in Bengaluru on Sunday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People from different parts of the city thronged Cubbon Park on Sunday to oppose the construction of a seven-storeyed annex building of the Karnataka High Court in the park’s premises.
Members of Heritage Beku gathered in front of Maharaja statue in the park to support the lung space of the city. Cyclists, ploggers, runners, walkers, including freedom fighter H S Doreswamy and actress Vasundahara Das, showed up to support the cause. All of them held placards which said #CubbonparkUlisi (Save Cubbon Park).

Vasundhara Das said, “What is the need of constructing a seven-storied building? As the citizens of Bengaluru, we are proud that we have such a huge green space. It is so distressing to think of a concrete jungle here. We are already talking about 70% of Bengaluru’s green cover disappearing in a span of 15 years, so we can’t let this happen to Cubbon Park. We must preserve our greenery.”

Member of Heritage Beku Priya Chetty Rajagopal said, “This is not a protest but a concern collection — people coming together to share their concerns on the issue. We wanted to know the public’s opinion. Many walkers and runners shared their connection and stories relating to Cubbon Park.”

A student from Parikrama school also joined in for the cause and voiced his opinion. One of the students even made a rap song in Kannada about not wanting concrete buildings in the green space. “We are the young generation and we should stand to protect our environment. When you think of Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, all you can visualise is greenery. We do not want that image to be replaced by buildings,” said a student of the Parikrama school.

Meanwhile, even people from Cubbon Park Walkers Association held a protest near the old State Election Commissioner’s building, which is proposed to be demolished for the new building. “Our main concern is not the seven-storeyed building but the damage it will cause to the climate and environment. During the construction, other parts will also get damaged and it is like paving a way to even other buildings in the future. We want to preserve the few lung spaces we have in the city.”

Heritage Beku members had also kept a weighing scale where one on one side, a box which said “I don’t care” was placed and another side had a box which said “Save Cubbon Park”. There were seeds kept next to the scale. It was the public’s choice to put the seeds in whichever boxed they wanted to. Within no time, the box with “Save Cubbon Park” was filled and the other side had no seed in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharaja statue Cubbon Park Vasundahara Das Heritage Beku Ulisi Doreswamy
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp