Home Cities Bengaluru

Dutee Chand on track to glory

 Athlete Dutee Chand says she wants to join politics to serve the country

Published: 04th November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are many labels that can be given to Olympian athlete Dutee Chand, like ‘the fastest woman in India’, or ‘the first openly queer Indian athlete’. But there’s one label she prefers to go by. “I’m human. My duty is to train and win medals for the country, and I will do that till the day I die,” she said at the We The Women event held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Recalling her journey thus far, the 23-year-old athlete recounted how her tryst with 100m events happened by chance. “Initially, I was a marathoner who ran 20km races. I had no intention to do the 100m events. But when my coach retired, the next one told me that he was only a sprint coach,” she said, while talking about the switch she made. In 2012, she took part in the Youth National Championship in Bengaluru – her first 100m event – where she didn’t just win a gold medal but also broke the national record. Chand has two-and-half times her body weight (which is 50kg) in medals, and has even gone on to break her own record many times. She revealed that her latest record, made at Ranchi recently, now stands at 11.22s.

Her time on the track, however, has been full of hurdles, right from naysayers making comments about her being a female runner to the 2014 ban she faced due to alleged hyperandrogenism. “I was informed at the last moment that I couldn’t take part in championships. They didn’t tell me the reason or that they conducted a gender test. I found out through newspaper headlines the next day,” she said. Chand went on to appeal against the decision, and fought for her right to run, an effort that took two years and `2 crore.
She faced challenges at home too. Upon finding out about her same-sex relationship, Chand said, her sister Saraswati – who has also been her inspiration and the one who motivated her to take up sports – started torturing her. “I went public with my sexual orientation because she threatened to announce it to people. The torture started affecting my training; I thought if the media found out, people would give me dirty looks,” she said, adding that the decriminalisation of Section 377 is what gave her the courage to let people know about herself.

Chand said she has already achieved her childhood dream, but has many more to look forward to in future. “I want to be a coach, and start a sprint academy to nurture the country’s sports talents,” she said. “I also want to join politics and serve my country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dutee Chand
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp