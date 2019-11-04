Ex-minister in the soup  after woman ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former minister has landed in the thick of a controversy after a 38-year-old industrialist, who was fighting a cheating case against him, committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Chandra Layout here.The police said Anjana Shanthveer, a resident of Kalyan Nagar on Nagarbhavi Main Road, was found hanging on Wednesday night. Anjana’s family spoke to the media on Sunday and alleged that she was facing threats over a court case she was fighting against former Textiles Minister Baburao Chinchanasur.

Police said, Anjana, who had separated from her husband Kumar 15 years ago, was living with her 18-year-old son Sumanth in a rented house in the city.

They said that Anjana called up her son, who had gone to his grandmother Archana’s house in UIlal near Kengri, around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. She told him that she was going to end her life and he should conduct the last rites and not anyone else. Sumanth immediately rushed back home and knocked the door repeatedly.

When there was no response, he called neighbours and house owner Vishwanath who broke open the door and found her hanging. The family shifted the body to Victoria Hospital and final rites were conducted on

Thursday evening.

Anjana left behind a suicide note alleging that she had given money to many people and had been cheated by them. She was in a financial crisis which led her to end her life, she said. However, Anjana did not mention Chichanasur’s name.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigations are on. Holding the former minister responsible for Anjana’s death, her mother Archana told The New Indian Express, “Baburao Chichanasur is responsible for the death of my daughter and she was facing threats. She also told me that some goons had threatened her when she would attend court hearings in a cheque bounce case. We need protection and we will file a case against him once the rituals are completed.”

According to the mother, Anjana had allegedly borrowed money from a few businessmen and had given it to Chichanasur but he had reportedly not returned it. “Anjana was being harassed by the financiers,”

she said.Despite repeated attempts by TNIE, Chinchansur was unavailable for comment and his mobile phone remained switched off till the time of going to the press.

Case over bounced cheque

In June 2015, Anjana, who hailed from Hubballi, had filed a case of cheating and cheque bounce in a magistrate court against Baburao Basavannappa Chinchansur, then Minister of Textiles, Ports and Inland Transport. In her complaint, Anjana had alleged that Chinchansur had taken Rs 11.88 crore from her in 12 instalments from 2011 at 12% interest.

According to the complaint, the minister had told her that he was taking the money to renovate three of his factories. He had signed an agreement on stamp paper promising to repay the money within a year. He had given a bank cheque as security which bounced and would not answer phone calls too. She claimed that the special officer to Chinchansur, Basavaraj Magi, had called her asking her not to file a case.

He also said that the minister had recommended Anjana’s name for the post of director at the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation. Anjana had recorded these phone calls and she had released the recordings to the media. Soon after she filed the case, Chichanasur too filed a case of theft of his bank cheque book with Vidhana Soudha police.