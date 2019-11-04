Minto doctors demand action against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In continuation with the strike that began on Saturday, junior doctors of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) working at Minto Eye Hospital boycotted Out Patient Department services after one of their female colleagues was allegedly assaulted by members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. On Friday, members of the pro-Kannada outfit came in to demand for compensation for a patient who lost his sight after an eye surgery went wrong, owing to the use of a contaminated drug. Later, they allegedly began assaulting her because she could not speak Kannada.

“Our colleague was not even the person responsible for the surgery. Moreover, she is not from Karnataka. What kind of impression does it give about Bengaluru or Karnataka when we assault outsiders, especially a doctor who was just doing her job?” complained Dr Savitha, one of the doctors on strike.The main demand of the students remains that those accused be arrested or appropriate action be taken against them. A protest is likely to take place on Monday morning as well.

“We have reservation for only 50 percent of the seats for Kannadigas. The rest are people from other states who come after writing NEET. What if Kannadigas went to study and practice outside the state and they are attacked for not knowing the language?” demanded Doddabasappa, another doctor.

A male colleague who tried filming the incident was allegedly assaulted as well.

“There is a procedure to complain if any patient has an issue. They should approach the right authority,” Dr Savitha added.Speaking at an event on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister and Medical Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said,” I have asked police to take action against the perpetrators. I urge the doctors to return to work as patients should not be affected. Necessary security will be provided to doctors.”