Tickle your funny bone

Published: 04th November 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are wrapped up by stress or caught up with the workload and desperately want to destress, then don’t worry because Bengaluru Comedy Festival is back with its fifth edition in November. This month-long comedy festival at That Comedy Club brings you some great standup comedians who will surely leave you in splits.

Spend your evening rolling on the floor laughing with solo shows by ace comedians like Sahil Shah, Rahul Dua, Kaneez Surka, Azeem Banatwalla, Samay Raina, Anubhav Singh Bassi and more. There will also be performances by standup artiste duos like Prashasti Singh and Pavitra Shetty, and Neeti Palta and Kunal Rao. This is going to be one fun-filled festival.

Look out for epic one-hour local lineups by Gandhi Class, one of the best Kannada Comedy collectives in Bengaluru and That Comedy Show with some leading standup comedians in the country who would make you laugh out loud with their hilarious takes on a variety of topics.
The event will be on till December 1 at That Comedy Club, Koramangala.

